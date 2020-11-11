Azerbaijani president, first lady meet servicemen undergoing treatment
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1.
