Logistic support assets of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
Another logistic support assets for the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were delivered to Azerbaijan on November 30, Trend reports on Nov. 30 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The cargo brought by rail to Azerbaijan was delivered to its destination point, through the designated route.
