Turkish president pays official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on December 9, Trend reports on Dec. 9.

The state flags of the two countries fluttered at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest.

President Erdogan and his wife Amina Erdogan were welcomed at the airport by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov, and other officials.