Turkish president pays official visit to Azerbaijan

Politics 9 December 2020 17:46 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish president pays official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on December 9, Trend reports on Dec. 9.

The state flags of the two countries fluttered at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest.

President Erdogan and his wife Amina Erdogan were welcomed at the airport by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov, and other officials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan must be developed –Speaker of the Iranian Parliament
Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan must be developed –Speaker of the Iranian Parliament
Iran interested to complete remaining Khaf – Herat railway route in Afghanistan
Iran interested to complete remaining Khaf – Herat railway route in Afghanistan
Iran wishes success to Azerbaijan
Iran wishes success to Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Latest
Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan must be developed –Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Politics 18:25
Azerbaijan’s Aghdam now known as "ghost town" – Italian official (PHOTO) Politics 18:17
Turkmenistan intends to continue providing humanitarian assistance to countries of world Turkmenistan 18:08
Iran interested to complete remaining Khaf – Herat railway route in Afghanistan Business 18:05
Romania notably increases import of Azerbaijani products in 10M2020 Business 18:01
Paving of highways to liberated Azerbaijani Sugovushan,Talysh villages continues (Exclusive) Society 17:58
Lead, zinc ores processing to be launched in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 17:56
OSCE PA appoints Special Representatives for South Caucasus, Central Asia, Eastern Europe Politics 17:48
Iran wishes success to Azerbaijan Politics 17:47
Turkish president pays official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 17:46
Italy's political positioning was just based on UN resolutions - Co-Chair of Azerbaijan-Italy Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Politics 17:43
Kazakhstan talks project on capital's gasification Oil&Gas 17:42
German ZDF TV channel shows video footage about Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:41
Azerbaijan won Victory under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:40
USAID reduces transportation and logistics barriers for Uzbek exporters Transport 17:36
If some country wants to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh they can make some steps inside their own country - President Aliyev Politics 17:34
One more highway reconstructed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Transport 17:27
First contracts on reconstruction of liberated lands were signed with Turkish companies - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:27
Iran Khodro unveils its exports data Business 17:25
We will work on liberated lands with companies from friendly countries - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:25
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of pipes, metal products Tenders 17:23
Soon we will complete final part of Southern Gas Corridor - President Aliyev Politics 17:23
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency considering the issue of import ban of tomatoes and apples by Russia Business 17:21
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:20
Volume of goods transported from Iran's Mazandaran province increases Business 17:12
Gas block company in Uzbekistan produced lime products illegally using natural gas Oil&Gas 17:06
COVID-19 impacts some oil-gas projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:59
Azerbaijani state committee signs contract to acquire unified information support system Construction 16:53
Azerbaijani Innovation Center to buy electrical equipment through tender Economy 16:52
Georgian E-Space aims to embrace new generation of intelligent technologies and innovation Oil&Gas 16:41
Data on cotton yarn sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November Business 16:39
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to develop co-op in customs sector Business 16:36
Iran's Astara port to increase shipments in Caspian Sea Transport 16:33
Repair-restoration work to be carried out at hydropower stations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Oil&Gas 16:29
Uzbek Agrobank attracts more foreign credit lines from year to year Finance 16:22
Iran continues to progress in establishment of National Information Network Business 16:16
Co-op dev't between enterprises, businesses of Turkmenistan, Latvia - priority, says MFA Business 16:14
Russia expects growth in exports of building materials to Azerbaijan Construction 16:10
Foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan meet (PHOTO) Politics 16:07
Kazakhstan eyeing int'l coop in agriculture sector's digitalization Business 16:06
Borders between Azerbaijan and Iran - borders of friendship – Jeyhun Bayramov Politics 16:05
Georgia aims to continue state mortgage subsidy program Business 16:04
Georgian National Bank to continue intervening in foreign exchange market in 2021 Finance 16:03
Georgia increases imports of lubricants on monthly basis Oil&Gas 16:00
Investments in liberated Azerbaijani lands to boost country's economy - CBA chairman Finance 15:59
Russia’s Hevel to construct solar plant in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Oil&Gas 15:59
Swiss chocolatier Camille Bloch plans to implement new agro-project in Georgia Business 15:56
National Bank of Georgia shares economic projections for 2021 Business 15:55
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy auto parts via tender Tenders 15:51
Iran rejoices for liberation of occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Rouhani Politics 15:50
11M2020 number of job seekers from Turkey in Azerbaijan grows Turkey 15:49
Azerbaijan's Central Bank seeking to introduce single-digit interest rates - chairman Finance 15:48
Italy interested in expanding co-op with Azerbaijan not only in oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 15:46
Aviation fuel imports to Georgia decrease Oil&Gas 15:45
Hungarian low-cost airline plans to restore bases at Kutaisi International airport of Georgia Transport 15:25
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 9 Society 15:12
Turkish Vetal Animal Health Products to establish vaccine producing facilities in Kazakhstan Business 15:09
Azerbaijan creates police department in Kalbajar district (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:54
OPEC+ to increase crude oil production in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:47
Azerbaijan confirms 4,403 new COVID-19 cases, 2,919 recoveries Society 14:42
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds auction on placement of short-term notes Finance 14:41
Azerbaijan raises imports of grains, legumes from Turkey in 11M2020 Turkey 14:37
European Central Bank, National Bank of Georgia launch repo line to support liquidity Finance 14:37
OSCE MG Co-Chairs to pay official visit to Azerbaijan, Armenia Politics 14:35
Latvia sees potential for co-op with Turkmenistan in various sectors Business 14:29
Loans refinancing boost opening of deposits in Georgian lari Finance 14:25
Azerbaijani valiant troops liberated their territories led by President Aliyev – Turkish president Turkey 14:21
Significant part of Tbilisi budget to be spent on public transport fleet Finance 14:18
Uzbekistan, FAO in talks over digital agriculture strategies ICT 14:14
Details on waste management project in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand revealed Uzbekistan 14:08
Uzbek-Kazakh joint venture in agricultural engineering field to be opened in Kazakhstan Business 14:07
Kazakhstan increases import of goods from Malaysia despite COVID-19 Business 14:06
Iran announces details of exports through Zanjan Province Business 14:05
Azerbaijani FM meets Iranian president (PHOTO) Politics 14:05
Azerbaijan's financial sector to end this year with good indicators - CBA chairman Finance 14:02
Azerbaijan submits report on foreign fighters used by Armenia against Azerbaijan to UN Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Several mobile stations commissioned in Azerbaijan's liberated territories ICT 13:43
Azerbaijani market - of great interest to Russian exporters Business 13:41
Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company leads in Environmental Transparency Rating Oil&Gas 13:35
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank eyes switching to matching method of continuous auction Finance 13:30
National Bank of Georgia decides to keep refinancing rate unchanged Finance 13:27
Data on sales in foreign currency at Turkmenistan’s exchange in November Finance 13:21
Azerbaijani state service to auction vehicles Business 13:17
Real estate purchases number drops in Kazakhstan country-wide Business 13:12
Gold price in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:09
Azerbaijani president demonstrated importance of sustainable diplomatic ties - expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:08
Uzbekistan’s State Asset Management Agency complies with int’l standards on anti-bribery certification Uzbekistan 13:07
BTK increasing Georgia's competitiveness in transport corridor Transport 13:06
Azerbaijan shows world its commitment to restoration of multi-faith heritage - Hikmat Hajiyev Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:02
Volume of loans issued to Azerbaijan's public organizations continues to grow Finance 12:57
Georgia sees opportunity in increasing exports to Chinese market by improving BTK Transport 12:55
Senate of Canada rejects pro-Armenian senators’ initiative about recognition of independence of so-called "NKR" Politics 12:53
Iran to change oil output and sale in budget plan Business 12:49
Iran’s Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company boosts its sales Oil&Gas 12:47
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:39
Most loans for communication & transport sector issued in foreign currency - CBA Finance 12:38
SOFAZ extends maintenance period of information management systems Business 12:36
Azerbaijan holds auction for state property's privatization Business 12:32
Commandant appointed in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:23
Kazakhstan agrees to develop int'l postal items transit in co-op with Belarus, Russia Business 12:21
All news