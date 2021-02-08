Damage caused to civilian objects in Azerbaijan's Aghdam by Armenia revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The damage caused to the settlements of Aghdam districts as a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces has been determined, Allahveren Aliyev, First Deputy Head of the Mayor’s Office of Aghdam district, told Trend.

“Following the Armenian shelling of peaceful settlements, 1,425 residential buildings were damaged. Thus, 29 of them were completely destroyed, 1,396 were partially damaged. Along with this, 29 non-residential objects were damaged in the territory of the region, 3 of which were completely destroyed,” Aliyev noted.

“As many as 59 business facilities, 24 social facilities, and 1 administrative building were damaged. Also, 2 of 59 facilities were completely demolished,” he said.

Aliyev added that as a result of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, 28 vehicles of citizens were damaged, 6,734 cattles were killed.