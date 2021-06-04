Ministry of Culture organizes another media tour to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 4
Trend:
A media tour has been organized to Aghdam town to review the samples of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports on June 4.
A group of media representatives visited the Juma Mosque in Aghdam, reviewed the consequences of Armenian vandalism, namely, the destroyed buildings of the Bread Museum and the Drama Theater, visited the Imaret complex, which includes the palace of founder of the Karabakh Khanate Panah-Ali Khan as part of the trip.
The media tour to Aghdam was organized by the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture.
