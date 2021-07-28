Ruling parties of Azerbaijan, Turkey holding conference in Ganja (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The ruling parties of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the New Azerbaijani Party and Justice and Development Party, are holding a conference in Azerbaijan's Ganja city, Trend reports.

In accordance with the protocol on bilateral cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Parti), the conference entitled ‘Shusha Declaration: Commitment to National and Spiritual Values ​​and New Calls for Further Cooperation’ began in Ganja.

The meeting is being attended by a delegation led by First Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus and the NAP representatives.

Before the start of the conference, its participants visited the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev.