Sniper training course continues in Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2

Trend:

According to the combat training plan of the current year, the Sniper training course continues in the Land Forces, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In the course, special attention is paid not only to mastering the tactical and technical characteristics of sniper rifles but also to the fire and physical training of servicemen.

During practical classes, snipers acting individually and in pairs in any weather conditions accomplish tasks on firing at targets located at different distances.

In addition, the skills of selecting and preparing a firing position, a covert approach to facilities designed to accomplish combat training tasks, firing from uncomfortable positions, retreating from a position when detected, and other skills are being improved.