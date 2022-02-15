Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15

Trend:

Armenian armed forces periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in several directions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On February 14, starting from 18:45 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces from the positions in the Zarkend settlement of the Basarkechar region, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Barmagbina settlement of the Kalbajar region.

On February 15, at about 01:40, the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Aghbulag settlement of the Tovuz region were subjected to fire from the positions in the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region.

The Azerbaijan Army took adequate retaliatory measures.