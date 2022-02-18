Azerbaijan expands responsibilities of State Tourism Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending the "Regulations on the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan" approved by his decree No. 278 dated September 21, 2018, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the agency's list of responsibilities has included determining the minimum requirements for the sum insured for civil liability insurance of tour operators and travel agents in agreement with the Central Bank.

Besides, determination of criteria for evaluating hotels by star category and ensuring the tourism register maintenance and the installation of information and guidance signs in connection with tourism resources were also included in the list.

The decree also prescribes the agency to take the necessary measures to ensure informing tourists about their rights and obligations in accordance with the law of Azerbaijan "On tourism"; approve codes of ethical conduct for tourism industry entities, and publish them in the media and on the official website.

At the same time, the state agency will be responsible to approve tourist routes, hold tenders, as well as determine the rules for holding these tenders.