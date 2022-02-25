Moscow Declaration to strengthen trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia - MFA spokesperson (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

The Declaration on "Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation" will strengthen the trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"In our opinion, the signing of the Declaration with Azerbaijan will strengthen the trilateral interaction on security issues, economic and humanitarian cooperation in the South Caucasus. The declaration is not directed against third countries. It is designed to strengthen regional security. This is one of its clauses. The subject of military-political ties is being discussed with both Baku and Ankara. At the same time, we have common mutually beneficial cooperation formats - in particular, the 3 + 3 consultative regional platform. Within its framework, in addition to Azerbaijan and Turkey, we interact with Iran and Armenia and keep the door open for Georgia," she said.