Azerbaijani diplomats leave Kyiv for Lviv
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijani diplomats moved from the Ukraine's capital Kyiv to Lviv due to the situation in the country, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
According to the press service, the diplomats, who will temporarily work in Lviv, will continue their activities to consider the appeals of compatriots in Ukraine, including the appeals on the issue of evacuation from the country.
The press service advised the compatriots to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan on the following hotlines:
+380 73 505 00 00;
+380 99 408 99 43
