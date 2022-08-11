Construction of new highway bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city completed (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 11. The construction of a new highway bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city is one of the most important road infrastructure projects implemented in Karabakh and East-Zangazur economic regions under the president's instructions, Trend reports.

The road construction was carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

During the construction of highway, drilling operations in the amount of 7.3 million cubic meters were carried out, as well as blasting operations in the amount of 1.3 million cubic meters.

Along the road passing through the territory with difficult terrain, various structures have been constructed in accordance with the project. So, concrete ditches were built in the necessary places, round water pipes of various diameters were installed in 17 places, plastic pipes of various diameters were installed in 36 places, a four-span road bridge with a length of 149,5 meters and a width of 13,5 meters was built. In accordance with Urban and Construction Code, a road surface has been built, asphalt concrete pavement has been laid, roadsides have been reinforced.

At the last stage of the project, horizontal road marking lines were drawn, road signs and protective fences were installed in the necessary places.

All construction activities are carried in accordance with the schedule and in compliance with the technological sequence.

The construction of a new highway bypassing Lachin city started in July 2021. The total length of the road is 32 km (out of which 10 km falls on the territory of Armenia), designed in accordance with the III technical degree.

The width of the roadway with three lanes on the slopes and two lanes on other sections constitutes 7-10.5 meters, the width of the subgrade is 12-15 meters, whereas the width of the shoulder sections is 2x2.5 (5 m) meters.