Azerbaijan's MoD holds regular briefing for military attachés accredited to country (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan hosted another briefing for military attachés accredited to the country, on September 14, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry.

The Head of the department, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov briefed the military representatives of foreign countries about the large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, and Zangilan directions, as well as about the current regional situation.

Military attachés have also been informed about the Armenian side's regular shelling of Azerbaijan Army units and civilian infrastructure, using various caliber weapons and artillery pieces. The provocations were suppressed following the retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army units.

Major General Mahmudov stressed that Azerbaijan remains committed to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian, and Armenian leaders. He also added that the military-political leadership of Armenia is fully responsible for the tension, confrontation, and losses caused by the provocation.