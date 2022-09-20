Jeyhun Bayramov meets with UN Secretary General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. On September 19, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as part of participation in the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, future directions of action and the latest situation in the region.

The minister said that over the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the UN, which was celebrated this year, relations have developed in an ascending line, and the country has come up with large-scale initiatives within the framework of the UN in a number of areas, especially in the field of maintaining peace and security. Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction that the visits of the President of the UN General Assembly and other high-level leaders to Azerbaijan in recent years have contributed to the further development of cooperation relations. The chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and its initiatives in this context were noted. Later, the minister gave detailed information about the large-scale provocations of Armenia and Azerbaijan's initiatives in the field of peacebuilding. Informing the opposite side about the restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the return of internally displaced persons to the region, the minister stressed the importance of building up international efforts to eliminate the mine threat in the country's territories.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted that Azerbaijan has exemplary relations of cooperation with the UN, and it is important to deepen cooperation in all areas.

Antonio Guterres said that he highly appreciates the globally significant initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement. He stressed the importance of reducing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the normalization process

At the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest that are on the UN agenda.