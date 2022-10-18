Former Azerbaijani ambassador to France 'thanks' Armenian diaspora: You were an inspiration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Newly appointed Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev, who is completing his diplomatic mission in France, 'thanked' the Armenian diaspora, Trend reports via his Twitter post.

"At the end of my mission in France, I would like to thank the Armenian diaspora, which has not let me down and has been a source of inspiration for me for all these five years. I would not have succeeded in my mission without you. And despite it all, my prayers are for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he tweeted.

Following the presidential decree, Mustafayev was appointed the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Netherlands.