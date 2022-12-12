Protests near Shusha aim to stop illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's resources - participant

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 12. The main purpose of Azerbaijanis protesting near Shusha is to prevent illegal exploitation of the country's natural resources by Armenia, military and political expert, Telman Qasimov told Trend.

The protest action is being held near the post of the Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed there.

Qasimov, who is currently in Shusha among the protesters, said the crowd demands presence of Major General Andrei Volkov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in the area.

"We will not leave anywhere until he arrives," he said.