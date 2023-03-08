Another group of Azerbaijani rapid reaction forces returns from Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Another group of the Azerbaijani rapid reaction forces returns from Türkiye, after conducting search and rescue operations and partaking in the elimination of the earthquake implications in the fraternal country, Trend reports.

The aircraft with Azerbaijani rescuers will land in Baku today. Earlier, two rescue teams from Azerbaijan returned to the country.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern con Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus. Since then, Türkiye has been suffering from earthquakes and aftershocks up until now.

Following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the rapid reaction forces of Azerbaijan, consisting of 420 people, were sent to Türkiye on the same day that the earthquake occurred.

On Feb. 8, another group of rescuers including 227 more people went to the fraternal country.