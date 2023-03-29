Meeting of FMs of Azerbaijan, Israel kicks off (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has kicked off, Trend reports via the tweet of the Israeli FM.

"For the first time in 30 years, an Azerbaijani ambassador will come to Israel and an Embassy will be opened. Welcome to Israel," the tweet said.

During the visit of Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov to Israel, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.