Heydar Aliyev is founder of modern Azerbaijan - Hungarian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Heydar Aliyev is the founder of modern Azerbaijan, stability was established in Azerbaijan under his leadership and the country began to develop, Deputy Chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly Sandor Lezsak said at a special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has passed an unprecedented stage of development under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev.

"Oil and gas exports have opened up new opportunities for Azerbaijan," he said.

Sandor Lezsak pointed out that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Hungary treat each other as brotherly people.

"Hungary and Azerbaijan trust each other. Azerbaijan can always count on Hungary. We will always remain friends of Azerbaijan. Our cooperation in the economic and energy spheres is at a high level. Azerbaijan plays a big role in ensuring the energy security of Hungary and Europe as a whole, and it will only increase in the near future. The foundations for the current development of Azerbaijan were laid by Heydar Aliyev, and today the country continues to develop successfully under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," he said.

Milli Majlis (Parliament) holds a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The meeting is attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of 4 international organizations.