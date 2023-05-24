Azerbaijani FM's letter regarding servicemen captured by Armenia circulated as UN document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's letter to the UN Secretary-General regarding Azerbaijani servicemen Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov captured by Armenia has been distributed as a document of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, the ministry told Trend.

The letter expresses serious concern that Armenia, contrary to international humanitarian law, does not return to Azerbaijan the Azerbaijani army servicemen who got lost in conditions of limited visibility due to adverse weather conditions and were subsequently captured by the Armenian Armed Forces, who subjected them to torture and other inhumane actions and opened a criminal case against them.

It was brought to the attention of the UN Secretary-General that despite the presence of evidence of torture and other criminal acts against them in social networks and other open sources, the Armenian side, instead of punishing those who commit these acts, is trying to use Azerbaijani servicemen as subjects of the transaction.

A “trial” was organized on the so-called “charges” against Azerbaijani soldiers and a “decree” was issued on the arrest of Agshin Babirov for 11 years, 6 months, and 15 days.

The letter calls for condemning this provocative activity of Armenia, accompanied by gross violations of international humanitarian law, and putting pressure on it to immediately stop such provocations, and unconditionally release the Azerbaijani servicemen held hostage, in accordance with international obligations, on the basis of the principle of respect for the dignity of the individual.

