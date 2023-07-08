Azerbaijan, UAE initiate visa-free travel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan and the UAE have officially established a visa-free arrangement, Trend reports.

The decision will permit citizens from both countries to enjoy a 90-day visa-free stay, effective immediately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan informed.

On May 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved amendments to the law in connection with the establishing of visa-free regime between the two countries.

As Ambassador of the UAE to Azerbaijan Mohammed Al Blooshi pointed out during his meeting with Chairman of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies, it is necessary to further expand ties between tourism organizations of Azerbaijan and the UAE.

Currently, Azerbaijan Airlines, Flydubai and Air Arabia airlines organize flights to UAE's Dubai and Sharjah several times during the day.