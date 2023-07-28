Claims about humanitarian situation around Lachin road are nothing but political manipulation - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. During a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, dismissed claims about the humanitarian situation around the Lachin road as nothing but political manipulation, Trend reports.

Minister Bayramov also highlighted the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period. He emphasized the importance of the Armenian side ending provocations in the region and respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.