Assistant to President of Azerbaijan slams biased article published in Forbes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made a statement on X (Twitter), commenting on a biased article published in Forbes.

"Ewelina U. Ochab, your article in Forbes distorts reality, is one-sided, and is used by propaganda and misinformation machines of Armenia. As a human rights advocate, you have never raised the rights and plights of millions more Azerbaijanis who were subject to ethnic cleansing by Armenia," he said.

Hajiyev reminded that Azerbaijan has suffered a devastating 30-year-long military occupation by Armenia. As a result of millions of mines infested by Armenia on a daily basis, Azerbaijani civilians become victims of landmine terror.

"Lachin road was illegally used by Armenia for trafficking of landmines. And military equipment and personnel. But you were in silence over all of these. Your article omits Azerbaijan's proposal to open the Agdam-Khankandi road along with Lachin road. Puppet separatist regime sponsored by Armenia keeps Armenian residents of our Karabakh region as hostages. Such noble status as a human rights advocate requires being neutral, free from political manipulation, objectiveness and fairness. I do regret that I haven't observed these merits in your Forbes article. Also, I regret that Forbes provides a platform for one-sided propaganda," Hajiyev said.