Azerbaijan's UN Mission denounces Armenian representation's secret meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN held a meeting at the headquarters of the organization, which was secret from the majority of member states. The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN condemned this behavior of Armenian diplomats and accused them of "abusing" the platform of the world organization, the press release of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN issued on August 24 said, Trend reports.

"The Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN held another provocative event on August 23 aimed at spreading misinformation and distorting the situation at the UN headquarters regarding the Lachin road. In flagrant violation of established UN traditions, the Permanent Mission of Armenia secretly invited only a small group of countries and biased experts from the majority of UN members, closing the doors to all other UN members, and organized a closed session, putting guards outside the meeting room simply to avoid honest discussions at all costs and protect itself from inevitable exposure.

As it is well known, public debates within the UN, when they are really aimed at an impartial and honest exchange of views, are held in an open format, with advance notification of member states about the time and place of the event.

Thus, the format chosen by Armenian diplomats could be called unprecedented for the UN, if it were not becoming increasingly common, as in the case of Armenia, which regularly abuses this platform to spread false news. In this context, it is easy to understand the confusion and anger of diplomats in a number of countries, where the Armenian Permanent Mission not only denied the basic right of all UN members to participate in the discussion, but even threatened them with the police.

Interestingly, such tendencies are intensifying after Armenia received a dignified and factually accurate response in open and substantive discussions a few days ago at the UN Security Council meeting.

Not surprisingly, the Permanent Mission of Armenia, which no longer has the opportunity to slander Azerbaijan in open debates, has no choice but to do so secretly, behind closed doors. It is clear that such an approach is incompatible with the spirit and objectives of the UN, as well as with the letter of the charter of the organization.

Thus, it is not by chance that the UN Secretariat stated on the information screen of the conference hall that this event was held on the initiative and solely under the responsibility of the sponsoring country - Armenia, and that it was not approved by the UN and was not part of the multilateral process. The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan condemns such provocative actions, including the abuse of the UN platform to form and promote false interpretations that undermine efforts to normalize relations and establish sustainable peace and stability in the region," the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN said.