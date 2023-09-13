US Congressman's anti-Azerbaijan feud mars Congress's global image - Azerbaijani President's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Congressman Robert Menendez's racist hatred of Azerbaijanis undermines the global reputation of the Congress, Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to the Azerbaijani President and head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Instead of responding to serious allegations of corruption, Congressman Menendez lies to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee by providing false information and fake photos. The man pictured in the photo died of cancer. The Armenians themselves are ashamed to use these outright lies after conclusive criminal and medical evidence has been provided. This kind of lobbying, blatant lies, and racist hatred against Azerbaijanis and others undermines the image and global reputation of the U.S. Congress. What a shame!" - Hajiyev wrote.