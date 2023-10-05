French president behaves like Armenian MP - head of Turkic World media platform (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. French President Emmanuel Macron, who is vigorously defending Armenia, is behaving like a member of the Armenian parliament, Rufiz Hafizoglu, head of Turkic.World media platform, said in an interview with France 24 TV channel broadcast in Arabic, Trend reports.

He noted that France has so far failed to resolve any conflict.

"Being a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, France did nothing serious to resolve the [Karabakh] conflict. Azerbaijan has solved its own problem," Hafizoglu added.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.