Politics Materials 6 October 2023 06:39 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. On October 6, the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Vladimir Orlic arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, the Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia was met by the Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Adil Aliyev, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia Kamil Khasiev, the Ambassador of Serbia to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljevic and other officials.

