BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Akhundov Huseyn, an Azerbaijani army serviceman held captive in Armenia, has been sentenced to life in jail, Trend reports, referring to Armenian media reports.

Armenia does not take any moves that would indicate that it wishes to pursue peace.

Huseyn Akhundov's sentence of 20 years in prison for killing a guard at the Zangezur copper and molybdenum facility on June 27 this year has been increased to life imprisonment.

Babirov Agshin Gabil (born in 2004) and Akhundov Huseyn Ahliman (born in 2003) of Azerbaijan went missing in April 2023 owing to poor visibility in unfavorable weather circumstances in the region of Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia.

Later, it became known about the so-called 'trial' in Armenia against captured Huseyn Akhundov and Aghshin Babirov, as well as about the fact that the so-called 'decision' on the arrest of Aghshin Babirov was made.

Huseyn Akhundov, a soldier of the Azerbaijani army, is accused of allegedly killing a 57-year-old guard in Syunik district.

Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov are accused of 'illegally crossing Armenia's state border, carrying firearms and ammunition'.

According to a previously leaked film of Huseyn Akhundov's treatment in Armenian custody, the use of assault and torture against him is as apparent as day. Unfortunately, international organizations that are constantly talking about 'human rights,' as well as some Western states and Western politicians and heads of state who are tirelessly presenting themselves as defenders of human rights and freedoms, have yet to respond to the footage of the Azerbaijani soldier's torture.

The 'sentence' against Huseyn Akhundov is nothing more than another Armenian political power plot against Baku. In one of his recent statements, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed exchanging Azerbaijani prisoners of war for Armenian prisoners of war held in Baku, despite the fact that Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov are not involved in any crimes and that in Azerbaijan's hands are Armenian war criminals who participated in the genocide of Azerbaijanis, those whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent people.

After making such a decision against the Azerbaijani prisoner, the Pashinyan government is attempting to force Baku to accept Yerevan's demand. However, the Armenian side should understand that Azerbaijan will demand this from Yerevan, just as it has previously restored justice on many other problems at the expense of its will and force.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel