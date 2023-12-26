Russia says Baku and Yerevan ready to finalize peace deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Baku and Yerevan are ready to finalize the peace treaty, Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports via TASS.

"They are not opposing sides, they state their full readiness to reach a single document, to finalize the peace talks, to reach a single document, a peace treaty. There is no risk here," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether it was scary to bring together "opposing sides."

An informal CIS summit is taking place in Saint Petersburg on December 26, attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.