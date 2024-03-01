Azerbaijan, Mongolia explore geopolitical strengths and regional partnerships at Baku Network platform (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Tural Ganjaliyev and Sevil Mikayilova held discussions with Damdiny Tsogtbaatar, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Mongolia, and the Head of the Mongolian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, within the Baku Network platform, Trend reports.

They deliberated upon the biased approach observed within the OSCE PA, and the ineffectiveness of the UN and the Council of Europe. Additionally, emphasis was placed on the significance of fostering connectivity throughout the region, establishing ties with Central Asia, and examining the political trajectories pursued by Azerbaijan and Mongolia.

"Location can serve as a geographical advantage for our countries. Once we establish ourselves as a key communication and logistical hub, it won't just bring economic benefits but will also become a strategic strength. When I observe Azerbaijan and witness your efforts in developing infrastructure, positioning yourselves as a central country connecting the Caucasus with Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and South Asia, that's where your strength lies. Recognizing this, you've actively built the necessary infrastructure to align with this vision, and it's already proving to be a formidable asset. This is precisely what we in Mongolia want to do as well," Tsogtbaatar said.

Project guests also pointed out that, in the OSCE PA, as well as in the European Parliament, there is a rise in populism, with the dominance of both ultra-right and ultra-left political ideologies within European organizations. They concluded that given the ongoing detrimental impact of these ideologies on political decisions and the decision-making process, it is imperative for parliamentarians from Azerbaijan and Mongolia to actively confront and counteract these trends.

