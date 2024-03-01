Baku-Yerevan peace deal to lead to EU mission's withdrawal from Armenia - Toivo Klaar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan will allow the withdrawal of the EU mission from Armenia, said the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), Trend reports.

"The establishment of peace and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan would enable us to shift our attention exclusively to a positive cooperation agenda with all three countries of the South Caucasus. Moreover, we would be in a position to withdraw the unarmed EU civilian mission from Armenia, which was deployed to affirm the EU's confidence and commitment to peace," he emphasized.

The EU sent an unarmed civilian mission (EUMA) to Armenia on February 20, 2023.

The European Council officially founded EUMA on January 23, 2023. As highlighted in the decision authorizing the mission, its objective is to foster stability in Armenia's border regions, facilitate on-the-ground cooperation, and create conditions conducive to EU-supported endeavors aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

