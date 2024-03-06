Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish Defense Industry Committee's head (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The delegation led by the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee of Türkiye Haluk Gorgun during his official visit to the fraternal country, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military-technical sphere, as well as on joint projects and a number of issues of mutual interest.

