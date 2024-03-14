UN Security Council lacks ability to resolve conflicts - former president of Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The UN Security Council lacks the ability to resolve conflicts, said former President of the Swiss Confederation Micheline Calmy-Rey during a panel session at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Efforts aimed at restoring peace often remain theoretical. Effectiveness hinges on powerful entities and their adherence to laws. The challenge lies in the indifference of these entities towards the rule of law, leading to countries grappling with extremism. Multilateral institutions struggle to address these issues, with the UN Security Council unable to resolve conflicts," she said.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations, with more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will run by March 16, will participate in global discussions about the outcomes of COP28 and the preparation for COP29. It will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges, and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

