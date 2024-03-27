Despite several UNSC resolutions, EU and US never unconditionally support Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Despite four UN Security Council resolutions, Azerbaijan has never received unconditional support from the EU and the US, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on a joint EU-Armenia-US conference scheduled for April 5, 2024, in Brussels.

"Another matter for concern is a France-led campaign aimed at militarizing Armenia, which also includes new pledges of larger military supplies (including lethal and offensive types of weapons).

Greece, another EU member state, has recently made statements about the deepening of military cooperation with Armenia. Additionally, plans for the provision of military assistance to Armenia under the European Peace Facility and reports that the April 5th meeting envisages military components cause further concerns and undermine peace-building efforts in the region.

Interestingly, being a victim of armed aggression, occupation, and ethnic cleansing for almost 30 years, and even with four UN Security Council resolutions demanding immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces, Azerbaijan has never received this kind of unconditional support from the EU and US," the statement reads.

