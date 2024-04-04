Azerbaijan stands important strategic partner of Russia - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner, a good neighbor, and a reliable ally of Russia, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a statement marking the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

"The values of equality and good neighborliness, as well as centuries-old traditions of friendliness and mutual respect, form the foundation of the two countries' relations. Cooperation among states helps to promote stability and security in the South Caucasus and Caspian regions.



Over 200 international, interdepartmental, and interregional treaties and accords serve as the foundation for collaboration. The Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, signed in Moscow on February 22, 2022, raised bilateral relations to a new qualitative level," the embassy noted.

The embassy also pointed out that political dialogue at the highest level, through the foreign policy agencies, at the level of heads of key departments, as well as parliamentary lines, is actively developing.

"Trade and economic cooperation are making steady progress. The bilateral trade turnover increased by 17.5 percent in 2023. Russia is still one of Azerbaijan's primary trading and economic partners. In Azerbaijan, several investment projects are being conducted with Russian assistance.

Contacts between businesses, including small and medium-sized organizations, are growing. The Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is a key aspect of bilateral relations. Interregional cooperation is a critical component of bilateral partnerships.

Moscow, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan, Dagestan, and Tatarstan are the most active in this field. There is mutual interest in further extending the Russian-Azeri strategic relationship and alliance," the embassy added.

