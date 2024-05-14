Certain OSCE institutions lack practical use - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. No practical steps have been taken in the 30 years of the OSCE's long-standing institutions aimed at resolving the past conflict, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that there is no need for the maintenance of these loss-of-function institutions.

“The OSCE Minsk Group has not brought any usefulness to the resolution of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict during 30 years of its activity. In that case, after the conflict is resolved, there is no need to support these institutions, which, against the background of new realities, have exhausted their mandates, lost their functional abilities, and are archaic.

Given the limited budget of the OSCE, we can say that there is also no need to spend additional funding on this. Thus, references to these institutions do not improve the situation but only harm it,” Bayramov added.

