Communication channels with Azerbaijan could open before peace treaty - Armenia's Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. It is entirely possible to open communications with Azerbaijan and delimit the border before signing a peace treaty, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists in the Parliament, Trend reports.

"We can achieve real peace through practical steps, and then sign an agreement. But ultimately, a peace treaty must be signed," he said.

To note, a 12.7-kilometer borderline was established between Azerbaijan and Armenia after border delimitation, ensuring the return of four villages, namely, Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili (6.5 square kilometers) in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.

The territories of the above villages were taken under the control of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan on May 24.