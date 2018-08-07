Azerbaijan's border service detains four foreigners with fake documents (PHOTO)

7 August 2018 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

The State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan has detained four foreign citizens who tried to cross the state border with forged documents, the Service said in a statement Aug. 7.

The documents presented at the border control by a Pakistani citizen who arrived on the Dubai-Baku flight had signs of falsification. During the test, the laboratory confirmed that the page of the passport, which contains information about its owner, was changed, and also confirmed the forgery of the permanent residence card issued in Spain.

Also, there were suspicions of forgery of the passport presented at the border control by a person who introduced himself as a Spanish citizen and was going to travel on the Baku-Riga flight. After checking the forgery of the passport was confirmed. It was found out that the person was a Pakistani national, and it was revealed during a personal search that he has a Pakistani passport.

In addition, the dates of stamps on crossing the state border of Azerbaijan in the passport presented at the Baku airport by a citizen of Uzbekistan, who arrived on the Moscow-Baku flight, as well as in the passport of a citizen of Uzbekistan entering Azerbaijan from Russia through the "Samur" checkpoint on the state border, were forged.

The necessary measures are being taken in connection with these facts.

