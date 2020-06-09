TABIB: Azerbaijan manages to minimize number of coronavirus-related fatal cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan has managed to minimize the number of fatal cases among coronavirus infected patients as a result of the taken measures, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on June 9, Trend reports.

“Currently, 3,487 coronavirus infected patients are being treated in special hospitals, 136 people of them are in the intensive care unit,” the chairman said.

"There are people whose coronavirus test results turned out to be negative, but they have clinical symptoms characteristic for this virus,” Bayramli added. “Some of them are in severe condition. They are being treated in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.”