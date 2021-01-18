Crime activity down in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

The number of crimes on the facts of intentional infliction of minor harm to health and against property, including theft, robbery, fraud decreased in Azerbaijan in 2020 compared to 2019, Azerbaijani Interior Minister, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov said at a board meeting, Trend reports.

“As a result of carried out measures, 85.5 percent of crimes were solved, as well as 310 crimes, which remained unsolved in previous years, were solved together with the prosecutor's office,” the minister added.