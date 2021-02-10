Demining equipment from Turkey soon to be used in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Mine-clearing equipment supplied from Turkey will soon be used in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, Major General Anar Karimov, Head of the Engineering and Fortification Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, said, Trend reports.

In this regard, a preparatory training program was organized in the engineering troops, engineering, and fortification divisions said Karimov.

“As part of the training program, together with representatives of the manufacturer of demining equipment, issues of operation and maintenance of this equipment were considered. On Feb. 10, in real conditions, the process of demining with its help will be demonstrated at the test site, and in a short time this equipment will be involved in the work to clear the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance,” the major general added.