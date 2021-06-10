Armenian reporter of Russian 'Match TV' won't come to Baku for EURO-2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Armenian-native reporter of Russian 'Match TV' channel Nobel Arustamyan won’t come to Baku, despite passing accreditation for the EURO 2020 games, Trend reports on June 10.

UEFA is responsible for hosting and accrediting UEFA EURO 2020 matches. The accreditation of a person is approved after confirmation comes from each of the 11 cities that will host several games of the UEFA EURO 2020.

The Baku Olympic Stadium will host four matches of the 2020 European Football Championship. Three of them are Group A matches between the national teams of Switzerland - Wales (June 12, 2021), Turkey - Wales (June 16, 2021), and Switzerland - Turkey (June 20, 2021). The quarter-final match of UEFA EURO 2020 will be held in Baku on July 3, 2021, at 18:00 (GMT +4).

Association of Azerbaijan Football Federations (AFFA) earlier spoke on the issue of confirming the registration of Arustamyan, a media representative facing any problem can contact UEFA to resolve it.

Arustamyan has repeatedly illegally visited [previously occupied by Armenia] territories of Azerbaijan without permission from the relevant Azerbaijani structures, thereby showing disrespect for the country’s territorial integrity.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.