Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Sept. 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Some 1,107 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 943 citizens, and the second one to 164 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,236,381 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,359,737 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,876,644 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.