Famous Azerbaijani singer dies of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Famous Azerbaijani singer Yagub Zurufchu has died, Trend reports via the medical institution "Yeni Clinic", where the singer was treated for coronavirus.

It should be noted that Yagub Zurufchu was born on April 8, 1956, in the city of Tabriz. He was awarded the honorary title "Honored Artist of Azerbaijan" in 2009.