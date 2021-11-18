We will surely watch rise of new top contenders at 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - FIG President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

We will surely watch here the rise of new top contenders at 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) President Morinari Watanabe said at the opening ceremony of the 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships held in Baku, Trend reports.

“It is a pleasure to be back in Baku for the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships. We had many World Championships in this fantastic venue but never before in Trampoline. I would like to thank our friends from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for their hard work and offering us such excellent conditions for this major event.,” he said.

According to Watanabe, 2021 is a year for bouncing!

“We had the Olympic Games three months ago and now, it is the World Championships. We will surely watch here the rise of new top contenders in all disciplines. We are also very honored to have two great champions with us: Karen Cockburn from Canada and David Martin from France. They are the Trampoline Gymnastics Ambassadors for this event. To all the competitors and their close ones, I wish them the best of success. Now I declare the 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku open!” Watanabe said.

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling will be held in Baku on November 18-21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world will take part in the competition.

At the championship, which will last four days, athletes will perform in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as on an acrobatic track and a double mini-trampoline. The winners in the team competition will also be determined.

According to the preliminary schedule of the championship, qualifying competitions will take place on the first two days, and the final performances will take place on the last two days. According to the rules, one participant can perform in several programs.