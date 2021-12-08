Azerbaijan confirms 1,210 more COVID-19 cases, 1,853 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 1,853 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 599,713 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 569,238 of them have recovered, and 8,019 people have died. Currently, 22,456 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,033 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,633,054 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Initial acquaintance with minefields maps provided by Armenia creates impression of inaccuracy – ANAMA
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan to co-op in dev’t of North-South transport corridor – Astrakhan governor
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to develop document on conceptual approach to digital currency creation in 2022
MasterCard eyes expanding non-cash payment opportunities for public transport in Azerbaijani regions
Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks about measures on Armenia's execution of decision of Int'l Court of Justice
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss issue on construction of bridge and pedestrian crossing over Astarachay River
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank takes measures to ensure high level dev’t of non-cash payments (Exclusive)
International Court of Justice recommended Armenia to resolve border demarcation issue - Azerbaijan's MFA