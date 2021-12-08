Azerbaijan confirms 1,210 more COVID-19 cases, 1,853 recoveries

Society 8 December 2021 16:38 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 1,210 more COVID-19 cases, 1,853 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 1,853 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 599,713 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 569,238 of them have recovered, and 8,019 people have died. Currently, 22,456 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,033 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,633,054 tests have been conducted so far.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Uzbekistan reveals main countries in terms of imports for 10M2021
Uzbekistan reveals main countries in terms of imports for 10M2021
S&amp;P Global Ratings announces Uzbek Ravnaq-bank's credit rating
S&P Global Ratings announces Uzbek Ravnaq-bank's credit rating
Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports in 10M2021
Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports in 10M2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin prices dip Finance 17:44
Turkey ready to mediate to reduce tension between Russia, Ukraine – President Erdogan Turkey 17:39
Kazakhstan shares forecast on oil production volume by 2030 Economy 17:39
Iran produces 5 million doses of domestic Noora COVID-19 vaccine Society 17:38
Bahrain parliament approves value-added tax increase to 10% Arab World 17:37
Challenge for OPEC+ beyond 2022 may shift towards managing upside risks Oil&Gas 17:36
Israel budget deficit falls to 4.6% of GDP yr/yr in November Israel 17:35
Gas withdrawal from European UGS 19% above average in December — Gazprom Europe 17:34
India develops AESA radar to make IAF fighters more lethal Other News 17:31
Iran`s National Development Fund voices readiness to back mega projects Finance 17:29
Iran's trade with China declining Business 17:27
Iran seeks to boost trade with Syria through private sector Business 17:24
Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine neutralises Omicron with three shots US 17:17
Red Cross to build regional logistics hub in Georgia Georgia 17:16
Kazakhstan reports increase in purchase prices for new housing Business 17:15
SOCAR Petroleum among largest taxpayers in Ukrainian fuel market Oil&Gas 17:09
Azerbaijan launches construction of tunnels on Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (PHOTO) Economy 17:05
Azerbaijan, Iran hold discussions on development of co-op in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 17:04
Armenian troops shoot at Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar Politics 16:57
Azerbaijan's activities in energy sector - commendable, says Iranian minister Oil&Gas 16:54
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:39
Azerbaijan confirms 1,210 more COVID-19 cases, 1,853 recoveries Society 16:38
US-led global release of strategic petroleum reserves may accelerate oversupply Oil&Gas 16:38
Initial acquaintance with minefields maps provided by Armenia creates impression of inaccuracy – ANAMA Politics 16:35
Main goal of Google Pay - to ease payment possibility for users, says head of operations strategy Economy 16:34
Azerbaijan shares data on oil export to Switzerland for 10M2021 Oil&Gas 16:31
Azerbaijan discloses oil exports to Greece over 10M2021 Economy 16:30
bp says delivery of final major equipment packages for ACE complete Oil&Gas 16:10
bp talks latest progress in ACE platform construction Oil&Gas 16:06
Georgia shows positive growth in tourism revenue recovery – TBC Capital Georgia 16:05
Russia begins sea trials of 'Peter the Great' cruise ship - Astrakhan governor Economy 16:05
Iran sees increase in volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Genaveh port Transport 16:04
Azericard looks to expand innovative payment tools in Azerbaijan Finance 16:02
Uzbekistan reveals main countries in terms of imports for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 16:00
Several wheat varieties sown in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 15:51
Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to develop standards to support open banking technologies in 2022 Finance 15:44
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan to co-op in dev’t of North-South transport corridor – Astrakhan governor Economy 15:39
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils five main directions of digital payment development strategy Business 15:29
S&P Global Ratings announces Uzbek Ravnaq-bank's credit rating Uzbekistan 15:09
China's Venus Medtech buys Israeli co Cardiovalve Israel 15:08
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to develop document on conceptual approach to digital currency creation in 2022 Finance 15:04
Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 15:03
National Bank of Georgia reduces mortgage loans term Georgia 15:00
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 8 Society 14:54
Tesla sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November US 14:53
Azerbaijan developing new training programs for qualified workers - minister Economy 14:52
UAE to allow establishment of acquisition companies Arab World 14:51
MasterCard eyes expanding non-cash payment opportunities for public transport in Azerbaijani regions Finance 14:51
Light Industry Development Project in Georgia getting support from USAID Georgia 14:50
Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks about measures on Armenia's execution of decision of Int'l Court of Justice Politics 14:49
IRICA shares data on Iran’s steel, iron products export Business 14:46
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss issue on construction of bridge and pedestrian crossing over Astarachay River Economy 14:45
Social Democrat Olaf Scholz elected as German chancellor Europe 14:44
Iran to launch new power units for TPPs Oil&Gas 14:44
Lithuanian BS/2 to expand its business in Azerbaijan Finance 14:41
Eurasian petroleum production to continue positive trend by 2022 Oil&Gas 14:19
Cargo transportation via Iran's Urmia International Airport increases Transport 13:52
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to build industrial trade and logistics complex on border Kazakhstan 13:52
Europe to see increase in petroleum, other liquids output Oil&Gas 13:51
MasterCard implements projects to expand contactless, non-cash payments in Azerbaijan Finance 13:41
Azerbaijan researching to create digital manat Finance 13:41
Russian S7 Airlines launches regular flights to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:36
Azerbaijan assigned social payment to 20,000 families of martyrs from early 2021 – minister Society 13:27
National Bank of Georgia tightens monetary policy rate Georgia 13:21
Personal exhibition of Brazilian street artist to open at Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center Society 13:21
Iran working to increase amount of solar panels installed on rooftops Business 13:19
Azerbaijan to file two lawsuits against Armenia in 2022 – MFA Politics 13:12
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk Politics 13:09
Int'l Court of Justice rejected Armenia's petition on War Trophy Park - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 13:08
Activities in Iran’s Jask Port down Transport 13:07
Azerbaijan's SMBDA eyes creating alternative source of lending to SME entrepreneurs Economy 13:05
Azerbaijan's SMEs have wide access to cashless solutions – SMBDA Business 13:05
Proposal made to exempt from taxes import of goods for mine clearance to Azerbaijan Economy 12:58
Transition to open, digital banking envisaged in Azerbaijan in next five years – CBA (PHOTO) Finance 12:55
Kazakhstan forecasts unchanged volume of oil production in 2022 Oil&Gas 12:49
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank takes measures to ensure high level dev’t of non-cash payments (Exclusive) Finance 12:44
Azerbaijan Banks Association projects share of non-cash payments in total turnover by 2025 Business 12:44
Iran’s NICICO boosts copper production Business 12:36
Intel plans Mobileye flotation at over $50b valuation Israel 12:30
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 12:24
TBC Capital shares outlook on Georgia’s tourism recovery Georgia 12:23
Azerbaijan openly calls on Armenia to prevent confrontation – deputy FM Politics 12:07
International Court of Justice recommended Armenia to resolve border demarcation issue - Azerbaijan's MFA Politics 12:06
Azerbaijan’s MFA talks Yerevan's claims on detained persons of Armenian origin Politics 12:05
Azerbaijani minister talks current problems in local labor market Economy 12:03
Azerbaijan’s liberated territories have great potential for employment – minister Economy 12:02
Georgia’s textile imports from Turkey increase Georgia 11:46
Azerbaijan suffered from equal treatment of aggressor and victim - MFA Politics 11:40
Iran records increase in transit of goods via trucks through its territory Transport 11:36
Azerbaijan working on several youth development projects - Minister of Youth and Sports Society 11:32
Possible opening of cruise line between Azerbaijan, Russia has high potential - Astrakhan governor Economy 11:32
Azerbaijan sees increase in concluded labor contracts over past four years - minister Economy 11:23
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks increase in non-cash payments (PHOTO) Finance 11:22
Azerbaijan to be fully covered by internet by late 2024 - deputy minister Finance 11:19
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 8 Georgia 11:17
Developing contactless payments to help further digitalize Azerbaijan's economy - VISA Finance 11:14
Azerbaijan talks progress of tunnel road building between Goygol, liberated Kalbajar districts Economy 10:54
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:50
Baku holds Azerbaijan Career Development Forum (PHOTO) Society 10:47
Business centers of Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan sign memorandum of co-op (PHOTO) Economy 10:33
All news