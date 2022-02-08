Round table with TRIZ masters at National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan

Within the framework of the 7th International Youth Scientific and Practical Conference "February Readings 2022: The Creativity of Youth in Solving Aerospace Problems", a Round table was organized at the National Aviation Academy with the participation of TRIZ Masters from Europe, Russia, the USA and scientifists from Turkey on the topic "Innovative Management in the modern period”.

The organizers and moderators of the Round Table were:

Moderator Prof. Dr. Ali B. Kutvan, Chairman of the Board, Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI);

Prof. Dr. Khagani Abdullayev, Scientific Secretary of the National Aviation Academy; Natig Aliyev, Executive Director, Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI), Representative of the International Association "TRIZ Summit Developers" in Azerbaijan; Fuad Dadashev, Executive Secretary of the International Conference and Round Table, Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence Technologies of the Academy;

Guests of the Round Table:

Prof. Dr. Chetin Elmas, Vice-Rector for Science and Innovations of AzTU; Prof. Dr. Khatira Huseynova, Head of the Department of Management of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Prof. Dr. Nilay Aluftakin, Member of the Board, Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI);, Turkey; Banu Aktalay, representative of the Turkish Aviation Association University; Vladimir Petrov, Member of the Board of the Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI);, Co-Chairman of the International Association "TRIZ Summit Developers", Master TRIZ, Israel; Valery Suchkov, Vice-President of the International TRIZ Association, MATRIZ, Master TRIZ, Netherlands,

Mikhail Rubin, Member of the Board of the Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI);, President of the International Council of TRIZ Masters, Master TRIZ, Russia; Simon Litvin, Member of the Board of the Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI);, President of GEN TRIZ, Master TRIZ, USA; Viktor Fey, Member of the Board of the for Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI); Vice-President of the International TRIZ Association, MATRIZ, Master TRIZ, USA; Vugar Zeynalov, Vice-President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan; The teaching staff of the National Academy of Aviation, etc.

Meeting moderator, Prof. Dr. Ali Bey Kutvan informed the guests about the goals and objectives of the recently signed Memorandum of Cooperation between the Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI); and the National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan(NAA).

Further, the floor for the speech was given to the participants of the round table, scientists from Turkey: Prof. Dr. C. Elmas, Prof. Dr. N. Aluftakin, B. Aktalay.

TRIZ Masters-Viktor Fey (USA), Vladimir Petrov (Israel), Mikhail Rubin (Russia), Valery Suchkov (Netherlands) expressed their recommendations and vision on further step-by-step development of the provisions of the Memorandum:

The participants of the round table were asked to prepare an action plan for the implementation of the agreements between the Institute of Innovation Management and TRIZ (IMTI) and the National Aviation Academy (NAA)

At the end of the meeting, Prof.A. Kutvan expressed gratitude to the rector of the Academy, academician Arif Pashayev for his assistance in organizing the event and thanked the guests for their active and meaningful participation.