Azerbaijan confirms 7,032 more COVID-19 cases, 5,285 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 7,032 new COVID-19 cases, 5,285 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 710,366 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 653,797 of them have recovered, and 8,920 people have died. Currently, 47,649 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,889 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,296,788 tests have been conducted so far.