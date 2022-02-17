Azerbaijan's ministry denies information on dismissal of State Road Transport Service's official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

The State Road Transport Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has refuted the information circulated in some media about the dismissal of the Head of Transportation Regulation Department Malik Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

"The information that the Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev issued a warning to the Head of the State Road Transport Service, Anar Rzayev, and Head of Transport Regulation Department Malik Aliyev was fired due to road closure by some truck drivers in Baku, does not reflect reality. No one has been dismissed from the State Road Transport Service," the statement said.