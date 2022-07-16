Highly educated professionals form basis of Azerbaijan's intellectual potential – SMBDA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Highly educated professionals are the basis of Azerbaijan's intellectual potential, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Management Board Orkhan Mammadov said at the opening ceremony of the final stage of the 'Yukselish' (Career Growth) competition, Trend reports.

According to him, education is one of the essential aspects of human development.

“The era we live is rapidly changing, thus the actions taken in education should be based not on modern requirements, but on future prospects. In addition, these measures should be aimed not at quantity, but at quality," the chairman stated.

He noted that nowadays, emotional intelligence has a significant impact on business performance. Experience has shown that people who are aware of their own and others' emotions can perform much more fruitful activities. Attention should also be paid to the formation of students' personal qualities such as self-awareness, self-management, empathy, and social skills. In short, training shall meet the labor market requirements to fulfill the expectations of both employers and employees.

"Moreover, when selecting candidates, the SMBDA pays special attention to their professional knowledge and emotional state," Mammadov added.